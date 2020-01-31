Never-Before-Seen Photos of Kobe Bryant Show Him in High School Before He Became NBA Legend

Kobe Bryant was able to become one of the best players in NBA history. But before he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win five championships, he was turning heads as a high school player. Bryant attended Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. He made the All-USA Team in 1995 and USA Today was able to obtain never-before-seen photos from the All-USA photoshoot. Of the 13 photos taken, 11 of them have never been published. The photos can be found here.

With Bryant reaching the All-USA Team, he was clearly one of the best players in the country. When the school heard about the passing, fans gathered there on Sunday to pay their respects.

“The school community was deeply saddened by the loss of one of our most illustrious alumni,” said Amy Buckman, spokesperson for Lower Merion School District, during a news conference outside the school per USA Today.

“Mr. Bryant is the person most identified with Lower Merion High School and school district throughout the world,” she said. “My own children have been travelling in foreign countries wearing their Lower Merion T-shirts or jackets, and people all over the world have walked up to them and said, ‘Lower Merion, Kobe Bryant.’”

While the school continues to mourn their loss of their hometown hero, the Lakers will return to the Staples Center on Friday. It would be the first game since for the team the helicopter crash and it’s expected to be an emotional night.

“We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers,” the Lakers said in a statement earlier this week.

“Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.”

“The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.”

Along with earning five NBA championship rings, Bryant was named to the All-Star team 18 times and he was named to the All-NBA first team 11 times.