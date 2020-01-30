Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Everything We Know About the Official Flight Path

Millions of people continue to mourn the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other victims involved in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Sunday. It has been reported the pilot contacted air traffic control to let them known he was avoiding a cloud layer. That was the last time anyone heard from the pilot and the helicopter crashed just seconds later.

The helicopter was heading to Bryant’s Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament. Before Bryant and Gianna boarded the helicopter, they attended church the rest of the family. Bryant normally takes the helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles traffic. When the news of the helicopter crash broke, fans, players, coaches and celebrities paid tribute to Bryant and Gianna through social media.

Here’s a look at the official flight path of Bryant’s helicopter via CNN.

Takeoff

Here is the radar track of N72EX, the Sikorsky S-76B that appears to have impacted a hillside near Las Virgenes Rd near Calabasas. #WillowIC @nbcla @anblanx pic.twitter.com/aCdxy1oud3 — Eric Leonard (@LeonardFiles) January 26, 2020

It was reported the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter took off from Orange County, California at 9:06 a.m. local time. It flew out from the southern Los Angeles area, heading to the northern Los Angeles suburbs. As it was mentioned, the helicopter was heading to the Mamba Academy.

Holding

Flight track of the Sikorsky S-76B N72EX based on Flightradar24 and Flightaware data.

The helicopter followed US Route 101 before turning left towards the hills near Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/DkZfe1lfVD — Aviation Safety Net (@AviationSafety) January 26, 2020

The helicopter’s flight path was put on hold at 9:21 a.m. “Helicopter 2EX, hold outside Burbank Class C airspace. I have an aircraft going around,” an air traffic controller said the pilot.

“2EX, holding,” the pilot replies.

Holding Continued

Pretty sure it was the Sikorsky S-76B that went down. RIP…legend lost. pic.twitter.com/NKtWD7RQRB — Hank Winslow (@HankWinslow) January 26, 2020

At 9:24 a.m. air traffic control told the pilot that “it’s gonna be a little bit” before he can continue. The pilot, Ara Zobayan, said, “OK, we’ll continue holding.” The reason for the delay was the traffic in the area.

Heading North

🔴 UPDATE ON KOBY BRYANT HELICOPTER CRASH –



The helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76B, registration N72EX, it was owned by Island Express Holding Corp. pic.twitter.com/eysTSVjoTl — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) January 26, 2020

At 9:33 a.m., the helicopter advance north and was told to follow the 5 freeway. This is around the same time the Zobayan requested flight following which is is radar assistance for a flight that helps the pilot avoid any traffic in the area. However, air traffic control told Zobayan that he was too low for assistance.

No Contact

UPDATE: ATC audio edit via LiveATC archives follows #Kobe Bryant’s flight (Sikorsky S-76B N72EX). Pilot requests ‘flight following’ information service with SoCal but is informed he’s flying too low. ATC then calls the flight without response. https://t.co/vvW4JJabhs#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/w4cIKXW4u0 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) January 26, 2020

At 9:42 a.m., air traffic control tries to contact the helicopter but gets no response. “72EX, you’re following a 1200 code. So you’re requesting flight following?” the controller asks.

“Say intentions,” the controller adds. “You’re still too low level for flight following at this time.”

Off the Radar

It was reported that the helicopter fell off the radar at 9:45 a.m. This is likely the time the crash occurred as it hit a hillside in a mountainous area. As soon as the crash happened, witnesses on the ground called 911.

First 911 call

#N72EX, a Sikorsky S-76B, crashes on a steep hillside in Southern California, shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport bound for Thousand Oaks, killing all nine passengers aboard. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/wVdWECz5sK — charles (@charlessmagtoto) January 28, 2020

The first 911 call for the crash came it at 9:47 a.m. According to the coroner, the crash has been ruled an accident and all nine victims died by blunt force trauma. The National Transportation Safety Board will release a preliminary report on the crash next week.