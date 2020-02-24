Kobe Bryant and Gianna Celebration of Life: Lakers Fan Reveals Heartbreaking Pavement Photo at Staples Center

Fans gathering at the Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant‘s public memorial are being greeted by dozens of handwritten messages decorating the pavement outside the venue. The celebration of life ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT, though mourners began arriving hours early, many donning Lakers colors and Bryant’s jersey numbers, with some taking to social media to showcase the special tributes scrawled on the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) on Feb 24, 2020 at 8:27am PST

“There are very touching messages to [Kobe and Gianna] written on the pavement in front of the [Staples Center],” reporter and fan Jennifer Lee Chan captioned a gallery of images on Instagram. “He clearly influenced the lives of many before his untimely death.”

Among the messages Chan showcased in her post are ones reading, “RIP Kobe,” “Kobe & Gigi Forever,” “Kobe you are my hero,” “We will miss you. Thank you for all you did,” and “Mambacita,” Gianna’s nickname.

Taking to Twitter, another fan shared more images of the tributes decorating the pavement, many of which remain from the memorial that was set up by fans outside the Staples Center shortly after the fatal Jan. 26 Calabasas helicopter crash.

Waiting for the doors to @STAPLESCenter to open for the #kobememorial #KobeandGianna tributes on Chick Hearn Court still on the ground. The ones at Star Plaza @LALIVE have been cleared and cleaned. pic.twitter.com/x23Bl9p546 — Dennis Pascual (@dennis_p) February 24, 2020

“To the city of LA we took a big L a Legend, a Leader, a Love, a Legacy. But we took a W to witness it. Kobe may you rest in peace with Gigi,” reads one message dated Jan. 29, 2020.

“RIP Kobe. Thank you for giving LA your everything,” reads a second.

Several other tributes remain outside of the Staples Center, with a hotel billboard just across the street displaying the signage for the celebration of life. Fans are also paying tribute with their outfits, many donning Bryant’s jerseys and the Lakers colors of purple and yellow.

Hotel billboard across the street from Staples Center pic.twitter.com/Ku4Id3cmkz — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 24, 2020

Inside the arena, which fans were able to begin entering at 8 a.m. PT, the center stage will be adorned by 33,643 roses, representing the total number of points Bryant scored throughout his career in the NBA. The service will feature guest speakers and performers, whose names have not been announced prior to the service.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on numerous channels. Full details on how to watch can be viewed by clicking here.