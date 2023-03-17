Kelsey Plum Blasts Raiders Head Coach After Husband Darren Waller Is Traded Days After Wedding

WNBA star Kelsey Plum and NFL star Darren Waller got married earlier this month and were enjoying their lives as members of the Las Vegas community. But that changed when the Las Vegas Raiders traded Waller to the New York Giants this week. Plum, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, went to Twitter to reveal why Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels traded Waller to the Giants, which has to do with him not being invited to the wedding.

Plum was responding to a tweet from former NFL star Robert Griffin III that said McDaniel's trading the star tight end days after his wedding is not the ideal wedding present. Plum and Waller tied the knot on March 4 and filed for a married license on Jan. 22, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They have been reportedly dating since last year.

Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

Plum, 28, has been with the Aces since she was selected No. 1 overall by the team in 2017. At that time, the franchise was called the San Antonio Stars, and Plum was named to the All-Rookie Team in her first season. The team moved to Las Vegas the following season, and Plum helped the team reach new heights in 2022. Last year, the Aces won the WNBA Championship, and Plum played a big part in the team's success, averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. She was selected to the All-Star team and named to the All-WNBA First Team. Plum is also an Olympic gold medalist, helping Team USA win it all at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2020.

Waller, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was with the team for three seasons but was suspended for the entire 2017 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. In 2018, Waller was on the Ravens' practice squad before he signed with the Raiders midway through the 2018 season. He become one of the NFL's top tight ends in 2019 and 2020 and he caught at least 90 passes and recorded at least 1,100 yards in both seasons. Last year, Waller signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension, becoming the highest-paid tight end in the league.