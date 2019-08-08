Court Sets Date for Jerry Sandusky Re-Sentencing on 45-Count Child Sexual Abuse Conviction

Judge John Foradora has ordered former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky to be transported to a central Pennsylvania courthouse next month for re-sentencing. He was originally sentenced to 30-60 years in prison on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, but that term was overturned by a Superior Court in February.

Judge Foradora filed an order Wednesday that scheduled the re-sentencing for Sept. 23. Sandusky’s defense lawyer, Al Lindsay, has said it was not clear whether a substantially different sentence will be handed down, but he did release a statement back in February in which Sandusky expressed his innocence.

“It’s time to unmask those who have been deceitful and dishonest,” the statement read. “It’s time to expose those who have hidden personal agendas. Now is the time to present the ‘real scandal’ and all the damage that has been done. What has happened is a travesty. What will happen will be our legacy.”

Sandusky was originally convicted in 2012 of the sexual abuse of 10 boys, including attacks on campus. Victims testified that he had subjected them to abuse that ranged from grooming to violent sexual attacks. Sandusky has maintained that he is innocent throughout the process and even filed an appeal that argued a range of flaws occurred in the investigation, trial, and sentencing. The three-judge appeals ruled against all of them before ultimately granting him a new sentencing hearing.

Sandusky was originally arrested in November 2011, an incident that prompted the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno. University President Graham Spanier was also ousted as part of the ensuing investigation. The university ultimately paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.

Spanier and two other senior administrators, Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, were charged over their response to reports about Sandusky. Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment in 2017 for failing to notify authorities back in 2001 of a complaint about Sandusky and a boy in a team shower.

According to AP News, Spanier went to trial and was convicted of misdemeanor child endangerment. However, a federal judge threw out the conviction in April, ruling that he had been improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001.