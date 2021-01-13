‘Jeopardy!’: Aaron Rodgers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 6 More Athletes Who’ve Competed

Tuesday morning, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he would serve as a guest host during an upcoming Jeopardy! episode. He will have the opportunity to stand at the podium where the late Alex Trebek asked contestants questions for several years. Interestingly enough, this upcoming appearance will actually be Rodgers’ second, given that he previously competed in 2015 and joked around with his idol in Trebek.

The two-time MVP is not the only high-profile athlete to compete on Celebrity Jeopardy! over the years. Multiple have taken part in the trivia show, including NBA and MLB players. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was among the competitors, as was Curt Schilling. Here are some of the other athletes that joined in the fun over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aaron Rodgers

Hall of Famer @ShannonSharpe and @packers QB @AaronRodgers12 were quick on the buzzer when they appeared on @Jeopardy.



Good luck to tonight’s competitors for the #JeopardyGOAT tournament! pic.twitter.com/EY2dQdFbQe — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 9, 2020

The two-time MVP quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015 wearing a grey cardigan, and he wiped the floor with the competition. Rodgers showed off his knowledge of Mt. Everest, Jennifer Lopez, Alexander the Great and many other topics, cruising his way to victory against retired astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary. Trebek said after the appearance that it “felt good” to watch Rodgers succeed.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The former NBA star appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! three separate times. He took part in Seasons 11, 15 and 28 (Power Players). He faced off with FOX News commentator Dana Perino and CNBC anchor David Faber during the most recent episode. Faber secured the victory while Abdul-Jabbar sparked comments by referencing pornography while discussing film ratings.

Curt Schilling

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling showed off his competitive side during a 2006 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. He faced off with actress Jane Kaczmarek and actor Doug Savant. The MLB player struggled during his appearance, finishing the first round with minus $200. He mounted a slight comeback during the second round and earned $4,400 but lost it all during Final Jeopardy!

Shannon Sharpe

Thoughts and prays to Alex Trebek’s family in this time of sorrow🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QGGRpoyFsR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 8, 2020

Like Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe showed off his Jeopardy! skills during an appearance in Season 15B. He faced off with actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Catherine Bell. The Hall of Famer started slowly and ended the first round in second place, but he mounted an impressive comeback. Sharpe ended the second round with $5,600 and first place but had to continue winning. He won Final Jeopardy! and ended the game with $4,900.

Mike Piazza

The former MLB player appeared in two separate seasons of Celebrity Jeopardy! He tested his knowledge during Season 13 and then returned for Season 17. One episode pitted him against actor Kevin Sorbo and 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski while the other featured former NFL star Reggie White and Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico. Piazza won both games.

Charles Barkley

NBA great Charles Barkley had a unique appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2001. He faced off with celebrity chef Martha Stewart and Survivor’s Jeff Probst. Barkley turned heads during the trivia game show by not touching his buzzer for the entire first round. He also missed a lay-up question about Michael Jordan. He ultimately finished in third place while Stewart secured the victory.

Reggie White

Reggie White, a Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, joined Piazza and D’Errico for an episode of the trivia show in 1997. He found a mix of success and failure during the evening, earning money with correct answers. However, he could not overcome Piazza’s advantage. White ended the game with $1,500, good enough for second place.

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson, a Hall of Fame baseball player who spent 21 years in MLB, took part in an athlete-centric episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! in November 1998. He competed with Abdul-Jabbar and tennis player/novelist Martina Navratilova. Abdul-Jabbar leaped out to an early advantage while Jackson only earned $100 in the first round. The MLB star continued to hold third place throughout the evening, ending Final Jeopardy! with $0 while Abdul-Jabbar secured the victory with $22,000.