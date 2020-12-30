Watch: Houston Boy Is Absolutely Beaming After Receiving Baseball Bat for Christmas

✖

A boy from Houston got exactly what he wanted for Christmas. A video on Christmas Day went viral when the boy was seen opening a gift, which was a wooden baseball bat and because the gift was what he asked for, he couldn't contain his excitement. Houston resident Ricky Cumby posted the video on Twitter and was happy his son, Logan, wanted a $50 bat from Easton Baseball more than a PS5.

"I already know what it is! It’s a wooden bat!" Logan said while unwrapping the gift. Over 6.5 million people have viewed the video, and fellow Major Leaguers such as Edwin Jackson and Shane Victorino, showed their love for the video on social media, according to MLB.com. In another tweet, Ricky wrote Logan was very happy about the gift since he's a big baseball fan.

He wanted this $50 @Easton_Baseball wooden bat more than a PS5!! Thank God! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jy1ybD1PNR — Ricky Cumby (@RickyCumby) December 25, 2020

"Thank you everyone for the shout outs!!" Ricky stated. "Logan is a huge baseball fan, and his love for the game is truly genuine. We sincerely appreciate all of the kind words of encouragement." There's a chance Logan could be playing baseball professionally 20 years down the road. In the meantime, he will get ready for the 2021 season, which will start on April 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's unclear if fans will be allowed to attend games, but it looks like the season will start on time with no delays.

"As we look forward, we will be more aggressive about having fans in ballparks," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a virtual discussion back in November, as reported by CBS Sports. "There were places where we could have had fans this year, and in fact, we did have fans for the LCS and the World Series in Texas. Even though local jurisdictions had started to open up, we decided for this year that we would stay empty during the regular season."

The 2020 season was delayed until July, and every team played a 60-game scheduled. No fans attended games except for the National League Championship Series and the World Series, which took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas in October.