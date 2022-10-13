'House of the Dragon' Promo During MLB Playoff Game Mocked as 'Cringe'

MLB fans were not happy when they saw a promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon during the playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Tuesday. The promo began with play-by-play announcer Bob Costas introducing the 40-second promo by saying that it's a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium and he wasn't sure the game was going to be played. He then went to his colleague Lauren Shehadi to share more information about a "special guest" arriving at the game.

"Apparently, one of the stars of HBO's House of the Dragon has decided to take in a ball game here in the Bronx," she said, as a CGI Dragon flew over the stadium, per Deadline. "Officials are hopeful the dragon won't breathe fire during gameplay, but we'll see if he complies." The game was being aired on TBS, and with HBO and TBS being part of the Warner Bros. family, Warner Bros. used the opportunity to promote one of the biggest shows on television. But fans had a big problem with this and expressed their frustrations on social media.