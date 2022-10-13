'House of the Dragon' Promo During MLB Playoff Game Mocked as 'Cringe'
MLB fans were not happy when they saw a promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon during the playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees on Tuesday. The promo began with play-by-play announcer Bob Costas introducing the 40-second promo by saying that it's a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium and he wasn't sure the game was going to be played. He then went to his colleague Lauren Shehadi to share more information about a "special guest" arriving at the game.
"Apparently, one of the stars of HBO's House of the Dragon has decided to take in a ball game here in the Bronx," she said, as a CGI Dragon flew over the stadium, per Deadline. "Officials are hopeful the dragon won't breathe fire during gameplay, but we'll see if he complies." The game was being aired on TBS, and with HBO and TBS being part of the Warner Bros. family, Warner Bros. used the opportunity to promote one of the biggest shows on television. But fans had a big problem with this and expressed their frustrations on social media.
Bob Costas: "Now, you know, big sellout crowd here, but we weren't 100% sure this game was gonna be played tonight. And for more, it's shocking. Here's Lauren Shehadi..."
*'House of the Dragon' promo with CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium* pic.twitter.com/EilVXyanuV— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2022
One Twitter reacted to the promo perfectly by saying, "That was cringe." The person is not the only one who thought the promo was a little strange.
https://t.co/UxW2Lz6MbU pic.twitter.com/LBNIthUJUS— Justin Rowan (@Cavsanada) October 12, 2022
One person wrote: "Discovery bought turner and is gonna manage to ruin both sports turner owns and hbo programming, it's incredible really."
Super awkward House of Dragon ad just now on TBS— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 12, 2022
One fan responded: "Glad I'm not the only one who thought that was a bit cringey."
Now that was really cringey! https://t.co/BrCoXT5ooQ— Mr. Famardy (@Famardy) October 13, 2022
Will Brinson added: "They really made 70 year old broadcasting HOFer Bob Costas act like an MLB playoff game almost got cancelled only to show off five seconds of a shoddily constructed fake 3D dragon over Yankee Stadium."
Every time I watch this it gets funnier and funnier https://t.co/sRu6rkPew7— Jonathan Burger (@Burg3rtime) October 13, 2022
One person tweeted: "What MLB intern made that dragon animation?! I swear I've seen that Dragon on the asset store."
Is TBS kidding with that ridiculous in-game promo for HBO's House of the Dragon during the Yankees-Guardians MLB playoff game?
It wasn't cute, it wasn't funny, it was lame. And the great Bob Costas played along?
How the mighty have fallen.— Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) October 12, 2022
One fan responded: "That promo for a series with 29M viewers/episode, shown during a Minor League Boysclub playoff game, with barely 6M viewers? Crazy waste of money. BTW: It wasn't cute or funny--if you'd any idea about the fantasy genre, you'd know that's the exact opposite of the intent."
Not enough people are talking about how TBS cut to their on-field reporter to talk about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium. That is a thing that happened live on air.— Zack Morrison (@ZackMorrison18) October 12, 2022
And this Twitter user said: "Whatever that was that TBS just did with the House of the Dragon reference during Guardians-Yankees should be grounds for TBS to lose MLB rights."prev