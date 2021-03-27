Honky Tonk Man Is Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

✖

When The Honky Tonk Man headed to the wrestling ring, he had slicked-back hair and pork chop sideburns. Years later, however, he looks considerably different. The WWE legend recently showed off his transformation and a fluffy beard.

The Honky Tonk Man, whose real name is Roy Wayne Farris, posted a photo on Twitter that showed him enjoying the sunlight. He had long, white hair that draped gracefully on his shoulders. He also had a white beard that took many fans by surprise. The WWE legend captioned the photo with an intriguing message about aging.

The older you get, the fewer people you trust. pic.twitter.com/JrD1qrGa53 — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) March 25, 2021

"I am envious of this luxurious mane. My hair has already started tapping out of life," one fan commented on social media. Many others weighed in with different comments about the hairstyle. Some compared The Honky Tonk Man to Tim Allen in The Santa Clause while others said that he looked like an old sea captain or the Norse god Odin.

Whether they were mentioning country superstars like Kenny Rogers or The Dude from The Big Lebowski, the Twitter users opted to make one thing very clear. They proclaimed that The Honky Tonk Man looks fantastic at the age of 68. Several people said that they were jealous of the professional wrestler and how he aged.

According to WWE, The Honky Tonk Man was one of the "sneakiest superstars" of his era. He had the approval of Hulk Hogan and became a record-setting titleholder. The Honky Tonk Man held the Intercontinental Title for 454 days, a record that no other performer has ever matched. He later became a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Honky Tonk Man's title reign came to an end at SummerSlam 1988 when he faced off with The Ultimate Warrior. The professional wrestler lost in under a minute, forcing him to form a tag team with Greg Valentine. The two men became "Rhythm and Blues." They continued the Elvis Presley theme and recorded a single, "Hunka Hunka Honky Love." The song allegedly went gold before the tag team broke up.

The Honky Tonk Man left the promotion in 1991, but he still made appearances in a variety of roles. He served as Rockabilly's manager and also defeated Santino Marella, the then-Intercontinental Champion. He used a "guitar to the face" to prove that he was still one of the best in the business.