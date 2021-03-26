Fox NFL Announcer Retires After 55 Years in Sports Broadcasting

✖

One of the legends of sports broadcasting is calling it a career. On Thursday, Fox Sports announcer Dick Stockton announced his retirement after spending more than 55 years in the broadcast booth. He has been with Fox Sports since 1994, the same year the division launched. During his time with Fox Sports, Stockton called MLB, NFL, NHL and college basketball games. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stockton called 714 NFL games, the second-most in history.

“After a fulfilling 55-year career, I've decided to step aside, enjoying the many memorable events I've been blessed to cover, and ready to enjoy doing more things away from the broadcast booth,” Stockton said in a statement. “I feel there is a time to call it a day and allow the many younger broadcasters the chance to develop their careers, just as I had the opportunity years ago. I have nothing but indelible memories of being part of the sports landscape for over seven decades and will now sit back and watch the future of sports broadcasting unfold.”

An original member of the @FOXSports family, Dick Stockton's illustrious career spanned more than five decades and transcended not only sports genres but generations of fans. Today we celebrate a broadcasting legend. Thank you, Dick! 📰: https://t.co/baiv4YUIZS pic.twitter.com/88LdT3Inuy — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 25, 2021

Along with spending 27 years at Fox Sports, Stockton also spent 19 years at Turner Sports, calling college basketball, NBA and MLB games, and 17 years and CBS Sports, covering NFL, NBA, MLB, college basketball, boxing, the Pan American Games and two Olympic games in 1992 and 1994. He also spent time at NBC, calling NFL games for the network.

Here's to 55 years 🎊 As an original member of the FOX NFL team, Dick Stockton has worked with and mentored nearly every single NFL analyst who has risen through the @FOXSports ranks. Congratulations on a legendary career and well-deserved retirement! pic.twitter.com/XBkoKkiegD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 25, 2021

One of Stockton's most memorable calls was when he was the play-by-by announcer for the Boston Red Sox. During the 1978 World Series, Stockton was on the call when Red Sox star Carlton Fisk hit a game-winning home run in Game 6. During the moment, Stockton said, “there it goes, a long drive, if it stays fair… homerun!” as Fisk was waving his arms to wish the ball fair.

“It is strictly instinctive, at that time,” Stockton said to the New York Post. “If I had said that ball was foul and it was a home run, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now. Nothing has ever exceeded that one in my book [for me].”