Former WWE Star Reportedly Eyeing 2024 Presidential Bid

One WWE legend is ready to run for President of the United States. Jesse Ventura recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and announced that he's looking to run for president in 2024. The 71-year-old revealed he wants to run with a new political party since he doesn't trust Republicans or Democrats.

"Now it's more serious than ever. I mean, I dabbled with the Green Party two years ago 'til I found out they were split and were completely dysfunctional," Ventura said, per Thirsty for News. "But I've been communicating and working very close now with Andrew Yang, and Andrew Yang is the real deal and Andrew Yang is forming what's going to be called the Forward Party."

Ventura continued: "And we're calling it that because we want to look forward into the future — we don't want the past, we don't want nothing to do with the [Democrats] and [Republicans]. They're the past, this is going to be the Forward Party, and we're hoping to get ballot access and candidates on the slate and have a presidential candidate and a convention by the 2024 election. And I'll tell you why, Chris, right now, 60% of the country doesn't want [Joe] Biden or [Donald] Trump."

Ventura has his share of political experience as he was the governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. Before becoming governor, Ventura was the Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 1991 to 1995. When Ventura ran for governor, he was with the Reform Party and defeated the Republican and Democratic nominees.

This is not the first time Ventura talked about running for president. In 2020, the WWE Hall of Famer endorsed the Green Party and show interest in running for its nomination for the 2020 presidential election. But shortly after joining the Green Party in May 2020, Ventura decided not to run.

"Unfortunately logistics are not going to allow that to happen," Ventura said at the time, per CBS News. Pro wrestling fans know how important Ventura was for WWE in the 1980s. From 1985 to 1990 Ventura was an outspoken commentator for WWE and worked with Gorilla Monsoon and Vince McMahon. His antics led to him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.