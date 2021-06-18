Fantasy Football Loser Spends Almost 24 Hours in a Waffle House as Punishment

✖

A journalist who finished last in his fantasy football league just had an interesting punishment. Lee Sanderlin, who is a writer for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, revealed on social media that he had to spend 24 hours at a Waffle House as punishment for losing in fantasy football. However, he could take off one hour for each waffle he ate. When it was all said and done, Sanderlin ate nine Waffles and spent 15 hours in the Waffle House, which he documented on his Twitter feed.

"I got some books, some magazines and some podcasts. And two waffles to start," Sanderlin wrote on the Twitter feed. Sanderlin arrived at the Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi at 4:07 p.m. local time. He revealed that he was having a tough tough time getting through his punishment after every Waffle he ate.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

"Four waffles down," Sanderlin wrote. "Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun." Sanderlin went on to say that he was allowed to sit in the parking lot if needed. Three hours into his punishment, Sandlerin revealed he ate "4.75 waffles." And at Waffle No. 6, Sanderlin wrote: "Y’all they’re going down like cement now, and the heart is beating real heavy-like. I’m the only non-employee in here. Got half of waffle 6 left and so many hours."

After ordering the seventh Waffle, Sanderlin went outside to recharge. "Gonna ride the next few hours out from the comforts of the parking lot because my phone needs to charge," he stated. "I’ll a#let everyone know when I get back on the horse — hoping to make a strong push around 6:30 to get this thing in the house." Sanderlin struggled to eat the seventh waffle. In the early hours of the morning, Sanderlin said he will order two more Waffles and leave by 7 a.m. He was able to do just that and had a message for everyone.

All that stands between me and going home in the next 30 minutes. So damn close. pic.twitter.com/2EgD4Dajdv — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

"The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again," Sanderlin announced. "That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this."