Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia Buy XFL for $15 Million and Social Media Is Stunned
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia are now owners of the XFL. Along with RedBird Capital, the group was able to purchase for pro football league for $15 million hours before the sale auction. This comes after the league filed for bankruptcy back in April.
“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans, Johnson said in a press release. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."
“For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility, " Garcia said. "Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built. Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love."
Fans are happy to see the XFL's return but couldn't believe it was sold for only $15 million. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
For The Love of Football— Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) August 3, 2020
For The Love of The Athletes
For The Love of The Fans@xfl2020 #Owner @TheRock #GerryCardinale pic.twitter.com/gNTHiJeDp8
Taking a moment to illuminate this very cool and huge milestone.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020
My XFL partner, Dany Garcia becomes the first woman to OWN an entire sports league independent from a team. She was the architect in this acquisition and now we go to work - for the love of football. @xfl2020 https://t.co/7IOuGBSxYu
Wait the Rock bought part of the XFL? Ballers is a simulation of this dude's future 😂— Neslo (@Neslo) August 3, 2020
To answer everyone's questions at once... Yes, I am very very excited that the XFL is not dead, and that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is now the owner.— RickyFTW (@rickyftw) August 3, 2020
@TheRock making @TheCoachrules believe he's gonna hire him to do play by play for #XFL games pic.twitter.com/aRTn9A9U52— Universal TIMtation Resort™ (@AvoidTIMtation) August 3, 2020
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is now part owner of the XFL. Insert "Ballers" joke here. https://t.co/JrfhSK1kke— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 3, 2020
Wow, @TheRock that’s huge man. Finally getting your football fix!
Hey, if you can’t play pro football. Just buy a league I guess! 🤣
Should be fun to watch. #TheRock #XFL #xfl2021 https://t.co/DjgqD3A1df— GameOn: A Sports Podcast for Everyone (@GameOnEveryone) August 3, 2020
How the Rock saved the XFL...🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQPNN0eRJc— The Wildcat Way (@XFLWildcatWay) August 3, 2020
The Rock went he bought the XFL from Vince McMahon pic.twitter.com/HxNOBI68M8— ❌ ₭łⱠⱠ₴₩ł₮₵Ⱨ ł₴ ĐɆ₳Đ ❌ ❼ (@Killswitch158) August 3, 2020
@TheRock I wanted to congratulate you on your new ownership of the XFL I wanted to know what will be the criteria for getting on staff as coaching or just being involved with the league?— JaySax55 (@JaySax55) August 3, 2020
$15 million for the XFL = the 2020 cost of Josh Allen + Mitchell Trubisky https://t.co/BhwsalrEJD— Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) August 3, 2020
Whoa! The Rock just bought the XFL, not even kidding.
$15 million. https://t.co/JyytlON87Q— Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) August 3, 2020
What if...
The Rock buys XFL
John Cena buys WBF pic.twitter.com/RifCNLERrI— 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 3, 2020
From this to owning the XFL
The @TheRock is going to have the best biopic ever pic.twitter.com/cUkKt1iI49— James Valadez (@blarkmamba) August 3, 2020
The world: looks like the XFL is going to strike out for the third time in a row and be somebody else's financial headache.
Rock: Hold my beer.
Two years later: Brady mahomes Wilson Prescott Watson Brees Rodgers Romo Bell sign contracts for the XFL. pic.twitter.com/t0qqm8peSm— Kason Time (@KasonTime) August 3, 2020
Live look after The Rock, Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital Partners purchased the #XFL from Vince McMahon. pic.twitter.com/3ynKtoQ3Lm— Jon D. Allred (@Jon_Allred) August 3, 2020
Everyone after seeing that The Rock bought the XFL: pic.twitter.com/GyLTvFf6um— Tyrone (@metcalfsburner) August 3, 2020
The Rock now owns the XFL. pic.twitter.com/ExXTuY6PmR— 🥄Grand Master Chris 🥄 (@ChrisFandoms) August 3, 2020
The Rock is now a part owner of the XFL. This feels like an episode of Ballers. pic.twitter.com/v9TCKWtG94— Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 3, 2020
The Rock when he decided he was sick of seeing the XFL fail:August 3, 2020
The Rock showing up to buy the XFL right before bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/UWoPra6VmF— MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) August 3, 2020