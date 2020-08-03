Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia Buy XFL for $15 Million and Social Media Is Stunned

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia are now owners of the XFL. Along with RedBird Capital, the group was able to purchase for pro football league for $15 million hours before the sale auction. This comes after the league filed for bankruptcy back in April.

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans, Johnson said in a press release. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football."

“For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility, " Garcia said. "Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built. Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love."

Fans are happy to see the XFL's return but couldn't believe it was sold for only $15 million. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.