Daytona 500: Donald Trump Called out For Using George W. Bush Air Force One Flyover Photo

President Donald Trump is no stranger to social media scrutiny, and his presence at the Daytona 500 was no different after social media users noticed that the president’s campaign manager shared a tweet featuring a photo of former President George W. Bush’s 2004 flyover. After Brad Parscale shared the tweet, writing that “[Donald Trump] won the [Daytona 500] before the race even started,” social media users jumped to point out the inaccuracy.

Here’s the original tweet and the replacement tweet. pic.twitter.com/1Sq2XBuszL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 17, 2020

As many users pointed out, the photo accompanying Parscale’s tweet was actually snapped in 2004 by photographer Jonathan Ferrey during then-President Bush’s Feb. 15, 2004 visit to the racetrack. The photo was taken as Air Force One took off from the adjacent Daytona Beach International Airport.

“I have a lot of talented colleagues photographing the Daytona 500 this year,” Ferrey joked in a statement to CNN. “I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started.”

According to the outlet, Parscale’s tweet remained online for several hours, gaining thousands of retweets and even more likes, before he deleted it. He later shared a photo from Trump’s actual flyover Sunday with the same caption, though followers weren’t quick forget the previous blunder.

.@realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started. pic.twitter.com/nzZXK6Gww6 — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 16, 2020

“Is this photo from today, unlike the first one?” asked one person.

“I am laughing,” wrote another person, quoting a tweet calling out the initial mistake.

The Trump campaign has not responded to the mix-up, nor have they responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Trump, who had been named grand marshal of the event, had arrived at the Daytona 500 on Sunday via Air Force One, the aircraft descending to an altitude of just 800 feet as it flew over the Daytona International Speedway. Following the elaborate show, the president traveled directly to the stadium by limo in a car nicknamed “The Beast,” which did a lap around the racetrack. Trump also delivered a short speech before telling the drivers to “start your engines.”

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

Trump’s presence was short-lived, however, as he departed the speedway amid a rain delay. His premature departure had reportedly been planned.