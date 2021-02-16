David Beckham Sends Sweet Valentine's Day Gift to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Kids

✖

David Beckham just showed a lot of love to Kobe Bryant's family on Valentine's Day. Vanessa Bryant went to her Instagram Story to share the note that was sent to her and the late Kobe Bryant's three daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, from the former soccer star. In the note, Beckham told the daughters how much was thinking about them on the holiday.

"I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did," Beckham wrote, as reported by E! News. "Thinking about you all today." The note also came with a bouquet of pink flowers, one for each child. In the Instagram Story post, Vanessa tagged Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham and wrote: "Thank you for sending flowers to [Natalia], Bianka and Capri."

It's been over a year since Kobe and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash with seven other people, and Vanessa recently posted a heartbreaking tribute to the Lakers legend on Valentine's Day. In the firsts post, Vanessa shared a throwback photo of her and Kobe while writing: "Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always." In the second post, Vanessa shares a photo of the two from 2000 when she gave Kobe a bouquet of roses when picking him up from the airport.

In January, Vanessa shared a message to her fans about dealing with grief. "Let's be real, Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions," Vanessa wrote in the post on her Instagram story. "One day, you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive. I want to say this to people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."

Beckham was good friends with Bryant. Shortly after his death, Beckham, who is known for his time at Machester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, wrote shared an emotional tribute to Bryant on Instagram. "This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend," Beckham wrote. "Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better."