Dante Culpepper and Zach Thomas Reportedly Tried to Fight Nick Saban in NFL

Nick Saban is arguably the best coach in college football history. However, his time as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins was forgettable, lasting only two seasons and winning just 15 games during that span. And according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, things were so bad for Saban in Miami former players Dante Culpepper and Zach Thomas tried to fight the seven-time national championship-winning coach. Glazer talked about the incidents while appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1.

Glazer said Saban tried to use the intense tactics in the NFL that he used in the college game, which didn't sit well with the players. "Nick Saban, the reason why he didn't make it in the NFL, Daunte Culpepper tried to fight him one day and the security guy stepped in," Glazer said. "And then I think his final straw is that he questioned Zach Thomas' toughness and Zach almost kicked his butt. That just doesn't work on this level."

Saban agreed to be the coach of the Dolphins on Christmas Day 2004. In 2005, the Dolphins finished the season with a 9-7 record and just missed the playoffs. In 2006, the Dolphins took a step back, finishing the year 6-10. Before the start of the season, the Dolphins signed Culpepper instead of Drew Brees who was dealing with a shoulder injury. Brees, who was a free agent after playing for the San Diego Chargers for five seasons, signed with the New Orleans Saints and went on to lead the team to a Super Bowl win in 2009. After the 2006 season, Saban accepted the head coaching job and Alabama and goes on to win six national titles.

Glazer was talking about Saban because Urban Meyer recently accepted the head coaching job for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer had a lot of success on the college level, winning two national titles at Florida and another at Ohio State. Glazer said Meyer will have to adjust to the NFL world because the players can't be treated like they are in college.

"I know Urban's not one of those guys who tries to go after you and demean you," Glazer said, "but I said just make sure you don't do any of that on this level. Because it doesn't work on this level."