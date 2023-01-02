Dallas Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Talks Team's 'Good Spot' for Super Bowl Run (Exclusive)

The Dallas Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot and have a chance to get the No. 1 seed in the postseason. But is this the year the Cowboys breakthrough and win their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to legendary Cowboys tight end Jason Witten who explained why he feels confident the team can make a run at the championship game.

"I think they're positioned really in a good spot," Witten exclusively told PopCulture. "You think back where they started, they lost the first game. Dak [Prescott] gets hurt, he's going to be out for Cooper Rush and any backup to come in and to play that well and to get those wins. Now Dak is back, I think it gave a lot of those supporting cast some confidence. They're playing at a high level right now, scoring a lot of points. Defensively, he's not giving up much. They can get to the quarterback, they can cover, play good on special teams. I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team. There's a lot of other teams that are good out there too. You mentioned the Eagles and only one loss, so it's not going to get easy. But I think they're positioned to make a strong push here at the end of the year, and then ultimately even make a bigger push when they get to the playoffs."

The Cowboys are currently 12-4 on the year, and it's the second consecutive season they have won at least 12 games. Dallas is just one game behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East and the NFC. And while the Cowboys would love to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, they are ultimately looking to break some old habits. Ever since the team won the Super Bowl in 1995, Dallas has not had much luck in the postseason. In the last 27 years, the Cowboys have reached the playoffs 11 times and have not reached the big game. In fact, the Cowboys have not played in the NFC Championship game in the span despite having some talented teams.

Witten played for the Cowboys from 2003-2017, and 2019 and has seen his share of playoff disappointment. At the same time, Witten had a lot of great moments while playing for the Cowboys, including winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2012.

"The names that are on that list, all of them are just really good football players, but more importantly, high character, great integrity, great leaders, Walter Payton himself, how he lived his life," Witten said. "To be recognized by your peers and by the NFL to receive that honor, something I have a great gratitude towards. When you decide to live your life that way and to make that impact, you're never thinking about winning an award."