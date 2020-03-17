‘Day 5 Without Sports’ Coronavirus Meme Shows Fans Getting Creative and Desperate for Their Fix

Sports fans have been searching for entertainment in recent days due to the NBA, NHL, and MLB postponing games and the start of the season, respectively. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 has become the focus around the world, but those that routinely watch sporting events are still looking for a replacement. For now, they have been spending time creating memes.

In the days following the “end of sports,” the fan of the various leagues have been learning a considerable amount of information about themselves, as well as their loved ones. They have been documenting this process with a variety of memes. Others have simply been posting about their days.

Some of these jokes have followed very similar themes, such as “I learned my wife’s favorite color is grey,” while others have taken a very different route and mentioned some gambling options. Whether they are creating custom images in Photoshop or simply tweeting out jokes, the fans have been searching for ways to make each other laugh.

What has remained true throughout this process is that the fans have been missing sporting events. Although they do understand the need for caution in recent days.

Screaming

Day 3 without sports:



Let my kids have energy drinks for breakfast just so I’d have something to yell at. — Roy’s not Irish 🍀🇨🇦🌾 (@MyNameIsArchaic) March 14, 2020

There are many fans that can simply watch a sporting event without showing emotion. Others have to scream and yell at the television every few minutes. They find this release of emotion to be cathartic and that it helps them make it through the day.

Without sports on the television, these fans are left without many options. Do they scream at the mailman or the wind? This doesn’t exactly feel right.

Video Games

day 4 without sports….i was so bored i let this mf david aldridge finish what he was saying pic.twitter.com/KGkUHXjjLz — 𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙦⁷⁷✭ (@BowlBol) March 15, 2020

One option for those missing sports is to put in a popular video game. Madden 20, NBA 2K20, and MLB: The Show are all options for sports fans. Although some are making some different choices.

For example, some fans are no longer skipping cutscenes in NBA 2K20 that feature reporter David Aldridge. His brief reports have been viewed as a break in the digital action, and fans have previously wanted to skip them whenever possible. That is no longer the case.

Marbles

Day 3 Without Sports: I have fully convinced myself that marble racing is the sport of the future pic.twitter.com/ofttKuSQsF — Kevin Edwards (@keddie44) March 14, 2020

While some fans are looking toward digital arenas as a way to fill the sports gap in their lives, others are taking a different route. They are embracing an odd new sport that has recently surfaced on YouTube and Twitter. These fans are watching marble racing.

The concept of watching marbles roll around custom tracks was humorous to many fans but others actually grew quite invested in the pastime. They began cheering on specific marbles and gave them pet names.

Gambling

Day 3 without sports: pic.twitter.com/9KEUFIT7es — Mamba Mentality 🇬🇭 (@EyelessSilas) March 14, 2020

Without sports on television, those that place wagers have been left without options. There are no NBA games or soccer matches to gamble on, and the NFL season has not begun.

Instead of betting on athletic events, these fans have now focused on other options. They are placing wagers on different aspects of life that don’t involve professional athletes.

Who are you?

Day 2 without sports:



Found a young lady sitting on my couch yesterday. Apparently she’s my wife. She seems nice. — JR (@IsoJoeJR) March 13, 2020

There were many sports fans that wanted to joke about the other people living in their house in the wake of seasons being halted or postponed. Whether they were discussing their significant others or their children, the fans still had plenty of comments about their lives without the NBA, NHL, or MLB.

“Day 5 without sport: There’s this nice lady who keeps greeting me every morning, on WhatsApp, before I go to work. Apparently we’re dating lol. I need to get to know her, she looks cute,” another Twitter user wrote on Monday.

The Zebras

Day 7 without sports,



Went to footlocker to cuss out the employees so I could remember what it feels like to be ejected pic.twitter.com/BUYnCBmM3H — DetroitTigersMemes (@tigers_memes) March 16, 2020

For many fans, the best part of attending live sporting events is screaming at the referees. Those that wear striped shirts – primarily in the NFL – are known as “Zebras” and are frequently ridiculed for their decisions on the field.

Occasionally, there are fans that go too far with their criticism and have to be escorted from the premises by security. This has not happened in recent days due to sports being postponed or halted.

Sleep

Day 4 of life without sports pic.twitter.com/1EzbLFR05l — Ellen Foster (@efoster25) March 15, 2020

What do fans do without the ability to watch sports on a daily basis? There have been many answers to this question in recent days. some fans have screamed at animals while others have gambled on the weather.

One portion of fans, however, have simply focused on their sadness. Without anything to watch on a daily basis, they have opted to go back to bed.

