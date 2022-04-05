Cleveland Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Details How His Dog Helps Him During NBA Season (Exclusive)

✖

The 2021-22 NBA season is winding down and while players enjoy the game, the regular season can be a grind since it lasts for seven months. Kevin Love, an NBA Champion who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is thankful to have his dog Vestry by his side to help him get through the challenges throughout the year. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Love talked about how Vestry helps him when the basketball season is underway.

I mean, I think just she helps calm me down," Love exclusively told PopCulture. "Definitely like taking her on walks, whether it be in New York City in the off-season or here in Cleveland, just getting out of my head, getting a breath of fresh air, doing something right for my body, something right by my dog. And then just being away from my devices, being off my phone and just taking a moment for myself and with her and that bond. So, I think that's probably the biggest thing that I get out of it is just allowing myself to take a break within, I wouldn't say chaos, but just in everyday life, just that rat race and that daily grind, just making sure that I take time for myself and time for her."

Love was also asked if he would want another dog, and that is something that won't happen soon. "No, I think in the companionship that [we] three have between Kate, Vestry, and myself, it's amazing," he said. "And we want to give all that love to her, but I think just seeing her interact with different dogs and some of the dogs that she sees every single day like we would love to add another Vizsla to the mix, but that'll likely come whenever it is that I retire because two dogs right now would be a little tough."

Along with the NBA season, Love and Vestry have partnered with Milk-Bone to help launch the new Birthday Cake Arrifically Flavored Biscuits. Love explained why he wanted to work with the brand that first launched in 1908. "I think more than anything, just the synergy on both of us just loving dogs and celebrating our dogs," Love said. "So, the launch of this product made perfect sense, just finding another reason to celebrate Vestry. And we try and do that every single day between my fiance, Kate and myself, just love our dog, love our dog up."