Blake Griffin Signs With New NBA Team After Being Released From Pistons

✖

Blake Griffin has found a new NBA home for the rest of the season. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed the six-time NBA All-Star to a contract after clearing waivers. Griffin was previously with the Detroit Pistons, but his contract was recently brought out by the team. He will join a Nets squad that features, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

“We’re fortunate to be able to add a player of Blake’s caliber to our roster at this point in the season,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Blake is a versatile frontcourt player with a long track record of success in our league, and we’re excited about the impact he’ll make for us both on and off the court in Brooklyn."

Griffin was a member of the Pistons since 2018 when he was traded to the team from the Los Angeles Clippers. The 2020-21 season has not been a strong one for Griffin, averaging 12.2 points, on 36.5% shooting from the field and 31.5% from the three-point line. The 31-year-old only played 18 games in the 2019-20 season and recorded 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The 2018-2019 season was Griffin's best with the Pistons, averaging a career-high 24.5 points with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He also shot 46.3% from the field and 36.2% percent from three. 2019 was the last time Griffin was selected to the all-star team.

The Clippers drafted Griffin No. 1 overall in 2009, and the Oklahoma alum got off to a slow start. He didn't play during the 2009-2010 season due to a knee injury. Griffin made his NBA debut during the 2010-2011 season and was named Rookie of the Year after posting 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He made the all-star team his rookie year and the next four seasons.

Along with being a six-time all-star, Griffin is also a five-time All-NBA selection, taking home second-team honors three times as a Clipper (2012-14) and third-team honors twice with the Clippers (2015) and Pistons (2019). Since his rookie year, Griffin ranks ninth in the league in field goals made (5,130), 10th in points (13,724) and 15th in rebounds (5,605). He has played in 53 career playoff games and tallied 21.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.