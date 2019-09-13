Porn Company BangBros Places $10 Million Bid for Naming Rights of Miami Heat Home Arena

Internet porn company BangBros is looking to do the unthinkable. On Thursday, the company announced they have put in a $10 million bid to have the naming rights of the home arena of the Miami Heat. Currently, the arena is called American Airlines Arena and it was announced American Airlines will not renew its naming rights, which means the arena will be named something else by next year. But, why is BangBros doing this and are they really serious?

“Both the Heat and BangBros have become staples of the city, with huge fans of each. It doesn’t get much more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros,” the company said in a statement. “To show how serious BangBros is, they have already offered $10 million to Myles Gallagher of Cleveland’s Superlative Group, and are suggesting the name BangBros Center (The BBC) as the new home of the Miami Heat for the next decade. BangBros also already owns the domain ‘bangbroscenter.com’ to partner up and broadcast, promote and help take the Heart for out of the 305 to Worldwide.”

BangBros is serious about the naming rights, but it’s unlikely they will win it for various reasons.

“Of course in all actuality, it does add up to a publicity stunt,” Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports wrote. “The NBA may be the most progressive league in major American sports, but the Heat surely aren’t going to promote family ticket packages to invite parents and children out to a wholesome evening at ‘The BBC.’

“Nor would the league subject broadcast partners to open their coverage ‘live from the BangBros Center.’”

When American Airlines won the naming rights of the arena, they placed a $42 million bid according to SportsPro. If BangBros wants to get its name on the arena, making a bigger big would make sense.

As for why American Airlines is not renewing the naming rights to the arena, it’s unknown. But the one thing to remember is it still has the naming rights to American Airlines Center which is the home of the Dallas Mavericks. And county officials are already in talks with a “nationally renowned company” to have the naming rights.

“They’ve toured the site and are in discussions with the Heat,” Miami-Dade County deputy major Ed Marquez said to the Miami Today.

As interesting as it would be for the home of the Heat to be called the BBC, the team might want to go a safer route and get a bigger company in the mix.