Auto Club 400: Jimmie Johnson Reflects Upon First Win in Fontana Ahead of Sunday’s Race

Veteran driver Jimmie Johnson will get behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday with the goal of winning the Auto Club 400. As a California native, Johnson is viewed as the hometown kid for this race and will be expected to put on a show for his fans. This could be his final time racing at Auto Club Speedway, and Johnson is taking the opportunity to reflect upon previous victories.

19 years ago I took the checkered here for the first time. Never could have imagined where that would lead. Today could be the day we go get that 🏁 again #OneFinalTime pic.twitter.com/JjwIjtU1RH — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 1, 2020

The NASCAR veteran posted a series of photos on Twitter Sunday morning, showing himself looking over the track in Fontana, California. This is a special place for Johnson considering that he scored his first career win at Auto Club Speedway during his rookie season in 2002.

Nearly two decades later, Johnson is reflecting upon his career as a full-time driver. He has hopes of securing the victory in Fontana and ending the day in the Gatorade Victory Lane.

“Wow! I am really starting to get sentimental here. So honored to have been your fan since the beginning! No matter what you are our champ . But it would be THE BEST EVER , if you won today! Good luck …. we love you ! #OneFinalTime,” one NASCAR fan wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

Johnson has a considerable number of supporters among racing fans, and they are hoping that he will secure a victory on Sunday. The veteran has secured six victories at the Auto Club Speedway in his career entering the 2020 season. His goal is to notch the seventh in the No. 48 Chevrolet.

According to CBS Sports, Johnson is facing 22-1 odds to win on Sunday, but he will be in prime position. He finished .007 seconds behind Clint Bowyer during Saturday’s qualifying laps, placing him in the second position on the starting grid. He will line up next to Bowyer and just ahead of Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

Will Johnson take care of business on Sunday and win in front of the hometown fans? The answer is unknown, but he will be in prime position to secure the seventh win of his career at Auto Club Speedway and the first since the 2016 season.

