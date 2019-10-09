Antonio Brown Settles Small-Claims Lawsuit With Personal Trainer

Antonio Brown just put one legal issue behind him. According to The Tribune-Review, Brown has settled a small-claims lawsuit filed by his personal trainer, Sean Pena. The lawsuit was filed in Alameda County court in California and this means Brown will not have to appear in court.

Pena claimed the former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver owed him $7,194.81 in “unpaid therapy and training services” as well as “agreed-upon reimbursement for hotels, airfare, rental car” during the time they spent together back in April to get ready for the upcoming season. The court date, which was scheduled for Wednesday and set if a settlement wasn’t reached, would have had Brown required to appear in court since the attorneys could not appear on his behalf when it comes to small claims per California law.

The lawsuit was filed at the end of July and it looked like Brown was in for a war.

“My client is (angry) because (Brown) stiffed him and ghosted (on) him, was being evasive, and then, next thing you know Brown is in Paris buying a Richard Mille watch, so it’s just a complete insult,” Pena’s attorney, Michael D. Kolodzi, told Sports Illustrated at the time.

Brown’s attorney’s responded by saying Brown has already paid Pena what he’s owed.

“Mr. Brown has already paid the plaintiff everything that he was due,” Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, told TMZ. “The plaintiff has no foundation for coming after Mr. Brown, and we will ensure that this case is disposed of quickly.”

Brown may not have to go to court this week, but he’s still dealing with a bigger legal issue. When Brown was a member of the Patriots, he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor. This was one of the big things that led to his release, but on Tuesday it was announced that Taylor dropped the lawsuit from the federal court only to file it Florida state court. The move was made because there were changes to Taylor’s legal team.

Brown has denied assaulting Taylor and there was no police report filed. So while that is going on, Brown is looking to return to the NFL as he was recently seen working out at a football field in Florida.