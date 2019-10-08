Antonio Brown Pushes Back at ‘Belligerent’ Deposition Allegations, Demands Gag Order

Late last week, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was “belligerent” during a deposition at a Miami courthouse. He was in court due to allegedly destroying a luxury condo back in 2018 and was reportedly “noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly” during the proceedings. Brown has since responded to these accusations by denying that he was out of line and saying that he was “ambushed” by media outlets.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brown has said that he was ready to be deposed when he arrived at the courthouse but that the media outlets were waiting for him. He accused his former landlord of calling everyone beforehand to tip them off.

There were certainly multiple news outlets waiting for Brown outside of the courthouse, which he showed while going live on his Instagram stories. He also live-streamed his departure from the deposition while answering questions posed by the news outlets.

Antonio Brown posted a video of himself walking into a deposition earlier today. Because everything has to be documented for the world to see. He’s being sued for wrecking a luxury condo he rented from February to July of 2018 — for 35 stacks a month. pic.twitter.com/Mo3AOw4b6C — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) September 24, 2019

Additionally, Brown also said in the documents that the “Plaintiff’s counsel has attempted to turn this matter into a media circus for his own personal gain.” He accused the ex-landlord’s legal team of leaking video of him to the press to change public opinion.

The court documents provided by The Blast also stated that Brown says this legal team used “other underhanded tactics, all for the purpose of ambushing Defendant, to capitalize on moments for publicity and litigate this matter through public perception as opposed to upon its merits.”

Originally, the lawyer for Brown’s former landlord was the one that talked to TMZ and said that the wide receiver was being belligerent. There were also accusations that Brown was refusing to answer questions.

“Antonio Brown was extremely noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly, to the point that he frustrated the totality of the proceeding,” the lawyer said. It was also reported that Brown’s deposition was filled with “tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner.”

“Once the deposition started, almost immediately, [Brown] was belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions.”

According to the report by TMZ, Brown left the deposition at noon, which was hours before it was scheduled to be over. He is reportedly willing to sit for another deposition but wants a gag order put in place.