‘Wicked Tuna’ Fans React to William ‘Willbilly’ Hathaway’s Sudden Death

It was announced on Monday that Wicked Tuna’s William “Willbilly” Hathaway had passed away, and fans of the show are devastated.

Hathaway’s cause of death was revealed to be due to a fatal car accident, wherein Hathaway reportedly swerved to avoid colliding with another car after being cut off, but ended up crashing into a ditch.

Following the tragic news, fans of the reality TV star began taking to social media to share their sadness and sympathy.

“My heart breaks for Joey Hathaway and his family. His son Will Hathaway died unexpectedly yesterday. He leaves behind a wife and baby,” one Facebook user wrote. “He was a fisherman and had been on the show Wicked Tuna (Willbilly). Please keep them in prayer. I know all to well the pain they are going through.”

“Sad news- Willbilly from Wicked Tuna OBX was killed in a car crash last night. He mated my last bluefin trip,” a Twitter user recalled. “My mom and dad both got their first bluefin Tuna. He was a nice guy & talked about that day with mutual friends almost a decade later. Calm seas sailor.”

I recognized him immediately from being on Wicked Tuna Outer Banks. So sad. Thoughts and prayers to the family. — The_Cisco_Kid (@Tadpole_Kid) December 17, 2018

Friends of the late fisherman have started a fundraiser to help his family through this difficult time, and the effort has already brought in $57,349 of the $250,000 goal.

“On December 15 Mary’s husband William Joseph Hathaway a.k.a Willbilly , passed away suddenly in a car accident,” a description on the Facebook Fundraiser stated. “He was an exceptional human being whose passion was the sea. He always brightened the day of anyone he met. His wife and new born baby girl he was most proud of.”

“Due to his untimely death we are asking for donations to help them stay on their feet while trying to survive this tragedy,” the statement added. “Thank you in advance. The Ocean City Fishing Community.”

Mnay of those who have donated have left positive messages as well, with one person writing, “Our community is so strong . Thank you all again for your continued support. Thank you WBOC for following up this tragic story and shedding light on the spirit of the kindness, compassion and love it takes to hold a village together. Your contributions will make a huge difference.”

Hathaway is not the only Wicked Tuna cast member to pass as this year, as 28-year-old first mate Nicholas Fudge died in July.