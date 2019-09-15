When Does ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Air?

Dancing With the Stars fans are itching for the Season 28 premiere, which is set for Monday, Sept. 16 on ABC. The star-studded reality dancing competition took a hiatus from its spring cycle for the first time ever following a controversial Season 27 finale, which saw radio personality Bobby Bones take home the mirrorball trophy with pro partner Sharna Burgess.

Although the celebrities’ partners won’t be revealed until Monday night’s premiere episode, the full list of stars was revealed last month, with names like Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and country music star Lauren Alaina leading the list.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to Karamo Brown, Hannah Brown and Alaina, the full list of stars competing on Season 28 includes: Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek, retired NFL player Ray Lewis, The Office actress Kate Flannery, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, retired NBA player Lamar Odom, All That actor Kel Mitchell, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, model Christie Brinkley and The Supremes founding member Mary Wilson.

Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are both confirmed to return for Season 28, as are all three judges: Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The DWTS competition is expected to undergo a facelift of sorts, with ABC Entertainment president Katey Burke announcing “format changes” following Season’s 27’s controversy in which Bones won the competition after consistently receiving lower scores than the rest of the competitors.

“We have been pitched some really fun format changes for Dancing with the Stars by the executive producers but right now they are top secret,” Burke said at the Disney upfront presentations in May. “[Reality chief] Rob Mills and I had a meeting with them a couple of months ago and got very excited about some of the new ideas that they were talking about to freshen up the format. It’s still the show that audience knows and loves but they’ve got some good ideas in terms of how to surprise people in new ways.”

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.