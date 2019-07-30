‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Brown Reveals She Had Sex With Peter Weber 4 Times During Infamous Windmill Date

During the first half of this week’s The Bachelorette finale, star Hannah Brown made a startling admission about the infamous windmill fantasy suite date she had with contestant Peter Weber. When she stood up to Like Parker and claimed she had sex with Weber twice in the windmill, Hannah was actually lowballing the number.

“No one ever looked at a windmill the same way again,” Bachelorette host Chris Harrison told Peter and Hannah during the live segment of the finale.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Hannah told the audience, notes Us Weekly. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

This caused the live audience, including Peter’s parents, to give him a standing ovation. Harrison made sure Peter knew his parents were among the crowd clapping for him.

“He’s a really sweet guy,” Hannah said of the 27-year-old pilot. “He’s a great catch.”

“I still can confidently say that Jesus still loves both of us,” Weber joked, referencing the “Jesus still loves me” comment Hannah made during her dinner with Luke P.

Unfortunately for Peter, he was not a great enough catch to make it to the final episode of The Bachelorette this season. He did not get a rose during Monday’s rose ceremony, leaving Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron as the final two.

“She was just honestly the most amazing person I have ever met so far in my life, and I’m just so grateful for all of those memories that we made and being able to fall in love with her,” Peter told Harrison live, after the rose ceremony aired. “It wasn’t easy [to watch]. I really felt it for her and I had no doubt that it was gonna be us in the end. That was tough to watch back.”

Hannah later told Peter there was nothing specific he did to her that led to her decision. She even said their relationship was “very passionate.”

“I was falling in love with you, but I also was falling for two other guys, too, and I woke up that morning and had to follow my heart. It was really hard for me, too,” she said. “I think, maybe, I wish I would have known a little bit sooner about how you felt. [I wish] you would have told me something, because I was scared. I think I felt like you were scared to love me. If I could think of anything, [it’d be] that you were apprehensive about sharing your feelings and, if anything, I wish I would have known a little bit sooner how you felt. But I felt it.”

Peter had his own controversy during the season. Earlier this month, Calee Lutes told Entertainment Tonight she was seriously dating Peter before he broke up with her suddenly just to appear on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette season finale airs Tuesday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC