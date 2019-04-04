‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Slams MTV Over Reunion Drama: ‘I’m Pissed’

Even the most mellow Teen Mom 2 stars are sick of the drama surrounding the upcoming reunion filming. Leah Messer admitted to being “pissed” about the reunion “bulls—” in a fiery rant, only to be backed up by Chelsea Houska’s dad!

“So f—ing annoyed with this reunion bulls—,” Messer wrote on Twtter Thursday. “Can the weekend just be over and can there be a solid plan already? #bs #overit How hard does it really have to be!?!?”

Randy Houska made it clear he agreed with his daughter’s co-star, replying, “Remember when we used to get an itinerary with flights, rooms, and schedules about 3 weeks prior to reunion? I just got my flight schedule last night. Kinda tuff (sic) to schedule real life around them.”

Messer typically stays out of the drama surrounding the series as of late, so when a fan pointed out, “It must be bad if you’re cussing!” the mother-of-three responded, “I’m pissed.”

Some of the reality personality’s followers took to her mentions to suggest she was needlessly complaining about doing her job, but Messer made it clear it wasn’t the reunion she was upset about, but the drama surrounding Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus initially refusing to attend and be around one another.

“I’m here ready to do what I’m here to do when I need to do it,” she told a fan. “So doing it is NOT what I’m complaining about.”

She told another follower, “I’m just saying if what you wanted has been accommodated just get on with it and if not do whatever you have to do. Have a solid decision! It’s everyone’s schedule being messed with. It’s all crazy. Nothing is the same anymore and it’s honestly sad.”

Houska chimed in, “I see it more as honoring a commitment. We agreed to attend the reunion, certainly had many reasons to bow out and skype but a person’s word is important. So I just ask that they don’t run things like it is their first go at this.”

This is sure to be a reunion to remember!

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.