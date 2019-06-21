Stephanie Pratt Reveals Why She Had to Be Hospitalized

Stephanie Pratt spent Wednesday evening celebrating the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings in Los Angeles, but also admitted to Entertainment Tonight that “tonight is really uncomfortable for me.”

The premiere meant that she was in close proximity to her brother Spencer Pratt, and wife Heidi Montag for the “first time” since their relationship took a turn for the worse.

“I just haven’t seen my [brother Spencer and Heidi]. This might be the first time I see them,” she explained, without naming the couple. “The show is just the biggest part of my life right now because it’s all so real and every aspect of me is on it.”

Stephanie and Spencer haven’t been on speaking terms for quite a while, with Stephanie previously revealing that the drama between them has hospitalized her.

“It’s a few times,” she said about the comments she made on her Pratt Cast podcast in April. “It’s just my… I can’t get into it right now.”

She did say that fans will get a glimpse of the peaks and valleys she went through on the MTV reality series.

“When I first got here, I was seeing them for the first time after they just [done that],” Stephanie shared. “I’m trying to reconnect because it’s been like eight years of being estranged and you’ll see that kind of happen, and then you might see us get on or you might just see us literally go to hell.”

When asked how her parents feel about her and Spencer’s estranged relationship, she said, “I don’t speak to them anymore.”

Despite Stephanie’s recent remarks calling Spencer and Heidi “non-family,” the couple was unbothered by the remark. The two also attended the premiere, along with their 1-year-old son Gunner, and spoke about running into anyone who might want to stir up conflict.

“We got an early bedtime,” Spencer told ET with a nod to Gunner. “So I don’t know how many of these people we’re gonna end up seeing.”

“I have no issues with anyone,” Spencer said with a shrug when asked what it would take for them to reconcile with Stephanie.

“We have nothing but love for her,” Heidi added.

“And we never did,” Spencer said. “You will see that on the show.”

“We waited a long time to be here and nobody can take away that positive energy,” he added.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.