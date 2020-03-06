‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer revealed to her fans that she was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. The 63-year-old took to her Instagram story where she explained that fellow RHONY cast member Dorinda Medley gave her a few recommendations on new supplements she can take to help with the healing process.

“Thank you, Dorinda,” she started. “I was diagnosed, everyone, with Lyme disease today and Dorinda swears by this to help with my immunity. So, this will be on my way to a faster recovery.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the reality star started feeling symptoms in mid-February that started off with what felt like a sinus infection or the flu. Since she was just ahead of filming a new season of the popular Bravo show, she went to see a new doctor that practices as a preventative internist, as a result she was diagnosed with a sinus infection. While the antibiotics the doctor prescribed her immediately got rid of the infection, a few days later she started to feel rundown again.

“My head was hurting, I was having trouble concentrating, I was feeling tired and I’m never tired!” she told the outlet.

After a second visit to the doctor, they decided to have some blood work done and when her results came back on Wednesday, she tested positive for Lyme disease. Following her diagnosis, Singer said, “I wanted to burst out crying but thankfully we caught it early enough.”

She didn’t fail to mention that the doctor she had been going to for 20 years, didn’t think to test her for the disease.

“If you are in the tri-state area, you need to always get tested. Don’t take anything for granted,” she added.

Singer isn’t completely unfamiliar with Lyme disease because she’s not the only one battling it in her family. Her younger sister, was diagnosed in 2018 and was then the honorary speaker at the Global Lyme Alliance regarding her own sister’s health.

“She was complaining about all kinds of pain eight years ago, to the point where she was having problems walking,” Singer said of her sister. “We finally come to our own conclusion that this must be Lyme disease, then she was tested for it. I’ve become a maven since then. I’m aggressive, so I started calling all my friends saying, “My sister has Lyme disease, who do you know? Who can I call? I was on a rampage to find the best doctor because even once you’re diagnosed, some doctors don’t know how to treat it or can’t be bothered treating it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme’s is transmitted to humans from black-legged ticks. The usual symptoms are fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash called erythema migrans.

Photo credit: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty