Lisa Whelchel Reunites With Late ‘Facts of Life’ Co-Star Charlotte Rae’s Son in ‘Collector’s Call’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

It’s a Facts of Life reunion on this week’s special episode of Collector’s Call as host Lisa Whelchel meets up with late co-star Charlotte Rae’s son to appreciate some of the amazing memorabilia his mother left him from the iconic sitcom in which she played Mrs. Garrett before her death in 2018 at the age of 92. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of the MeTV show, Whelchel comes face to face with an Eastland School for Girls pennant that brings her back to her days playing Blair Warner on the Diff’rent Strokes spinoff.

“There it is, I think you know someone who went there,” Rae’s son, Larry Strauss teases Whelchel, who responds, “I think that might have been in my dorm room! Did Charlotte have this up in the house or…?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, she didn’t display it, but she took good care of it all these years,” Strauss revealed. “I don’t know what she was planning to do with it.”

Putting on her signature Blair charm, Whelchel teases, “She told me once that she wanted me to have it, that she wanted you to give it to me, that was, I remember that conversation.”

Playing along, Strauss responds, “You remember that conversation?” prompting from Whelchel, “I do, I remember it clearly,” before she admitted to the camera, “I want that pennant!”

Asking pop culture historian Rob Klein to appraise the pennant, Klein admits the find is “really cool.”

“There’s kind of a term in collecting called one and done, one piece from a show, one piece from a movie that says it all, this is, potentially, a piece like that,” he explains. “You have that, you put it on your wall, Facts of Life, done.”

A fair starting point for the piece, he continued, would be anywhere from $1,200 to $2,500, but Whelchel is determined to get her pennant at a much cheaper price tag.

“I’ll give you 2,500 pennies for it right now,” she jokes. But Strauss isn’t buying it, telling her, “Well, I’m not a math teacher but I think I understand what’s going on.”

Collector’s Call airs Sunday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET on MeTV.

Photo credit: MeTV