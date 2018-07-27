Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Kris Jenner Cradling Baby Stormi

Kris Jenner is grandma to nine grandchildren, and the momager showed off her parenting skills this week in a pair of sweet videos posted by daughter Kylie Jenner of Kris cradling Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi.

Kylie shared the clips on Snapchat Thursday when her family gathered to celebrate the 84th birthday of Kris’ mom M.J.

The first clip shows Kris rocking her granddaughter from side to side, with little Stormi sporting a tiny ponytail on top of her head as she plays with a toy.

The second video is a closeup shot, with Kris gently stroking her granddaughter’s forehead as she cradles the infant in her arms.

The group celebrated at the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel, the bash complete with a stash of Kylie’s Lip Kits in the bright red shade named after her grandmother.

Kylie recently opened up about life as a mom while speaking to fans on Twitter, reflecting on the fact that her daughter will turn six months old on August 1.

“Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days.. how did this happen?” the 20-year-old wrote. “Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine?”

Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days.. how did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine? 🤣 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 27, 2018

She also dished on Stormi’s first birthday party, though it isn’t for six more months, writing, “It’s about to be lit.”

Kylie had previously revealed that she wanted to have a unicorn-themed party for her daughter, but since nieces North West and Penelope Disick’s recent bash was based on the mythical creatures, she had to come up with something else.

Responding to one fan who asked if she had come up with a new theme, Kylie tweeted, “yes but I’ll keep it a surprise.”

While Kylie and her baby girl are often together, the new mom recently left Stormi at home for a quick European vacation with boyfriend Travis Scott

“Kylie joined Travis for his short European tour,” a source told PEOPLE. “She left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris.”

The insider added that the 20-year-old “usually travels with Stormi, too,” but on this occasion, “the trip was too short and too far away for her to come.”

Jenner posted plenty of snaps from that trip, including clips of Scott performing and a video of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.

