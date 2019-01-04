Kris Jenner Steals the Spotlight in Ariana Grande ‘Thank U, Next’ Bloopers

Ariana Grande‘s music video for her song “thank u, next,” was released in November, but the pop star has been blessing fans with even more content from the shoot in the weeks since, most recently sharing a deleted scene from the shoot along with a blooper reel.

That blooper reel is highlighted by Kris Jenner, who appeared in the original video as a take on Amy Poehler’s character from Mean Girls, Jenner clad in a pink tracksuit as she videotapes Grande at a school talent show in a nod to the iconic film.

In the blooper real, the momager excitedly cheers for Grande as she performs onstage, a video camera in her hand as she sits in the audience and later stands in the aisle to lead fellow showgoers in a dance party.

She also chats with the woman sitting next to her, conspiratorially whispering, “When I was raising Ariana, I always told her that if a guy ever f—s with her, she should just say, ‘thank you, next.’” Jenner also borrowed a line from Mean Girls‘ Coach Carr, telling the woman, “And if she ever had sex without a condom, she would get chlamydia and die.”

The reality star further imitates the film when delivers one of Poehler’s lines, crowing, “Oh, they keep me young.”

There’s even footage from the video camera Jenner is holding in the video, which is mostly selfies of the 63-year-old in which she cheers and yells, “thank u, next!”

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger is also featured in the reel, along with singer Troye Sivan and Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Paulette in the Legally Blonde-themed scenes of the video.

The deleted scene featured is inspired by one in Legally Blonde, and features Grande as Elle Woods driving with Coolidge to Paulette’s ex’s trailer park, where Grande does her law-student duty to help get Paulette her dog back.

“I’m Ariana Grande, and I’m her attorney,” Grande tells the ex after the trailer door opens.

“Ariana what?” he asks.

“Yeah, that’s right — big,” she replied. “This is my client and we’d like to discuss an equitable division of the assets. Well, you two were together for, like, a hot minute, right? So, we believe that due to habeas corpus you should be able to keep this beautiful estate and she should get the dog.”

“Yeah, I’m taking the dog,” Coolidge chimed in. “Thank you, next!”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Ariana Grande