‘Dancing With The Stars Juniors’ Results: Honey Boo Boo Eliminated on Special Halloween Night

On this week’s special Halloween episode of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was eliminated, leaving only seven pairs left.

All eight contestants performed Halloween-themed dances in their own scary costumes.

National Spelling Bee contestant Akash Vuko and Kami Peterson earned a 21/30 score for their Argentine Tango to Oingo Boingo’s “Weird Science.”

Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt and her pro partner Artyon Celestine picked up a 22/30 score for their Paso Doble dance to “Ways to be Wicked” by Dave Cameron, Sophia Carson, Cameron Boyce and Booboo Stewart.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Tristan Ianiero earned a 21/30 score from the judges for their Jazz dance to Ray Parker Jr.’s “Ghostbusters.”

Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley earned a 25/30 score for their Argentine Tango to 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Youngblood.” It was their highest score so far.

Singer/actress Mackenzie Ziegler earned a 25/30 score for her Jive dance to Atwater Men’s Club’s “Monster Mash” with her pro partner Sage Rosen.

Mandla Morris, the son of Stevie Wonder, earned a 23/30 score for his Charleston dance to Cartoons’ “Witch Doctor” with his pro partner Brightyn Brems.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and Ryle Arnold earned a 27/30 score for their Samba to Bow Wow Wow’s “I Want Candy.” They earned the highest score on the night once again.

Lastly, skateboarder Sky Brown and J.T. Church earned a 26/30 score for their Jive dance to KIDZ BOP Kids’ “Little Shop Of Horrors.”

DWTS: Juniors is in its first season and is hosted by DWTS season 25 champ Jordan Fisher and finalist Frankie Muniz. DWTS pro Val Schmerkovskiy, former DWTS champ Adam Rippon and choreographer Mandy Moore at the judges. Each dance team is also paired with a DWTS pro.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Fisher said he has grown attached to the contestants on the show, which was filmed over the summer.

“I’m like a proud papa, honestly. I miss them so much when they’re not around. The ballroom misses them, all of the crew, the creative team. Everybody does,” he said.

The season has been a real family affair for Arnold, whose mentor is her older sister, DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold. Coincidentally, Lindsay was Fisher’s pro partner on his DWTS season.

“Those two together are incredible,” Lindsay told PopCulture.com of Arnold and Miles Brown’s performances. “Seriously, their passion for everything that they do is so incredible. And it made working with them the most enjoyable thing I’ve ever done.”

New episodes of DWTS: Juniors air on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, while DWTS‘ season 27 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC