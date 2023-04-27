'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama and Setting for Netflix Series Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault Coverup

Cheer star Monica Aldama and Navarro College were named in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, accusing the cheerleading squad coach of covering up a sexual assault claim. The plaintiff claims she was sexually assaulted by a male cheerleader in September 2021. She also said other cheerleaders tried to keep her from reporting the assault.

Navarro cheer squad member Madi Lane, who identified herself in the lawsuit, claimed she was sexually assaulted during her first semester in 2021 in her own dorm room, according to the legal documents obtained by TMZ. She claimed her dorm roommate wanted to bring back Salvatore "Salvo" Amico with them and their boyfriend. Lane went back to bed while the three others were in the nearby living room.

Later, Lane claims her roommate and their boyfriend went back into the bedroom. Meanwhile, Amico allegedly got on top of Lane's bed and began taking off her clothes. She yelled at him to stop, but he continued assaulting her. Lane claims she eventually got him to stop.

Lane went to one of the veteran cheerleaders, Maddy Brum, with her allegations. "You just need to drink it off and get your mind off it," Brum allegedly told her. Brum also told her that they "don't tell anyone" about alleged assaults and "keep it to ourselves." The lawsuit also says other cheerleaders followed Lane around the school to make sure she wouldn't report the alleged assault, reports My San Antonio.

Next, Lane took her allegations to Aldama. "Let's not make this a big deal. I want the best for you and I will help you cheer wherever you want," Aldama allegedly told her, according to the lawsuit. A few days later, Lane quit the team. "If you keep quiet, I'll make sure you can cheer anywhere you want," Aldama allegedly told her.

The lawsuit names Aldama; Navarro's Director of Athletics Michael Landers; Title IX Coordinator Elizabeth Pillans; and the Texas college itself as defendants. Lane is seeking unspecified compensation. Aldama and Navarro have not publicly responded to the allegations, but Aldama deactivated her public Instagram page.

Aldama and the Navarro cheer team were the subjects of Netflix's two-season documentary series Cheer. The series won three Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and Aldama competed on Dancing With the Stars. However, the show has been at the center of controversy. Squad member Jerry Harris, who was featured in the show, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in July 2022 after he faced federal child pornography charges.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.