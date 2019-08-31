Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Discuss ‘Polyamorous’ Relationships Before Miley Cyrus Drama in ‘Hills’ Preview

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter spoke about their unconventional relationship ahead of their split. In a new preview for Monday’s upcoming episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the DJ responded to rumors surrounding his private life in a conversation with his then-wife and a close friend.

“She’s just, like, asking about your relationship,” Carter’s friend said of Stephanie Pratt during a FaceTime call. “She’s like, ‘I don’t know. Isn’t there someone else, like, involved?’”

Carter responded, “What does she mean by that?” to which the friend replied, “She thinks you guys are like in this, like, polyamorous relationship.”

Jenner quickly chimed in. “That’s none of her business. You know, we just, we like what we like.”

Carter then explains their situation further in a confessional, saying: “When Brody and I first were together, we were young, we were crazy, we were, like, you know, basically just trying to have the time of our lives.”

“So we did a lot of things in our relationship that, you know, I certainly wouldn’t say I regret, but the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group — it just makes me angry.” she added.

Jenner and Carter surprised fans when they announced their split earlier this month. The pair held a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018 but never filed legal paperwork for their union.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The split news took a turn after Carter was spotted getting cozy with Miley Cyrus during an Italian getaway, as the singer also announced her split from then-husband Liam Hemsworth. The “romantic friendship” between Cyrus and Carter has continued to make headlines ever since, including at the VMAs where the singer performed her new breakup ballad “Slide Away” bringing Carter as her plus one for the event.

“Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Jenner has also appeared to move on as he was spotted kissing model Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.