‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Talk Marrying After ‘Darkest and Scariest’ Moments of Their Lives

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone weren’t sure if they should return to television to share their nuptials with the world after falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise. As their June nuptials were televised to millions during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC dating show, Nielson reflected on her and her husband’s journey from the “villains” of their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to finding real love in Paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystal Nielson (@coachkrystal_) on Aug 27, 2019 at 5:28pm PDT

“Deciding to have a televised wedding wasn’t an easy decision for us,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their big day. “Fears from the past surfaced where we cracked under pressure and weren’t able to show our best selves. Those times were the darkest and scariest moments we’ve ever had. But we decided that we wouldn’t let fear dictate our future anymore.. because we have each other and have learned to trust in one another.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We learned that our struggles and failures were actually the best opportunities for us to evolve and grow into better people,” she continued, explaining that while your past doesn’t have to “define” you, it can be a “step on your journey to finding happiness.”

The fitness coach went on to thank Bachelor in Paradise for not only introducing them but teaching them “love does exist when you open your heart and take a chance.”

Ending he message with people still looking for love, Nielson advised, “Stay true to who you are. You don’t need anyone’s validation to feel worthy, loved or happy… the secret to love is you must first find it within yourself… and then love can flow. We did it!!!”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC