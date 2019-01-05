‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Wants to Be ‘Challenged’ in a Relationship

Colton Underwood teased that the women hoping to win his affections on the upcoming season of The Bachelor did not hesitate to challenge him.

The former NFL football player, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, revealed in a recent interview that the same emotional Colton fans have known in the past will be present on the new season.

“You’re going to see all the emotions and, yes, there are some tears,” he said during a recent visit to Good Morning America.

The reality television personality, who has also been open about his virginity, revealed that one woman in particular asked him for details on night one.

The woman asked the latest bachelor “why” he made the decision to remain a virgin.

“She came out swinging. We just sat down and immediately that was her question,” he said. “Which I respect. I mean they came out and wanted to get to know me right off the bat so, yeah, it was an interesting night and they definitely put the pressure on.”

Underwood said that the women who asked tough questions impressed him.

“That’s what I want out of a relationship,” he said. “I want to be challenged. I like that.”

Underwood revealed that the ladies even put him on the spot, asking him if he remembered their names just moments after they met.

“I had a few of the women ask me their names on night one, like, ‘Do you remember my name?’ That’s sort of evil because [there’s] 30 women,” he said.

He revealed to the morning show that some of the contestants caught his eye from the start, including one that made her entrance like Cinderella.

“I had a woman who dressed up as a sloth. I had somebody arrive in a police car but I had somebody pull up in a horse-drawn carriage as Cinderella with the glass slipper too,” he said. “So that was a really, really good one.”

As open as Underwood has been as he promotes the upcoming season of the ABC series, former Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann said that the new bachelor is staying mum on specific drama that may come this season.

“He’s doing good. He’s happy. There’s some drama [on the upcoming season], from what I’ve heard. He’s been very hush hush, even with me, so I’m kind of mad at him about that,” Horstmann said, “But it’s going to be a fun season.”

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.