‘Alaskan Bush People’ Brothers Band Together to Save New Home From Flooding in New Teaser

The Alaskan Bush People family is banding together with their new neighbors to save the land they now call home from flooding.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new episode of the Discovery reality series, Brown brothers Matt and Bam Bam lend a hand to their new neighbors laying out sandbags in preparation for the rising waters threatening to destroy the Washington wilderness homesteads they’ve constructed.

“Matt and Bam have joined the relief effort attempting to save local homes that are in danger of being swept away,” the narrator explains.

“This is really cool,” Matt tells the camera. “Love this spirit of everybody, it feels like one big family out here.”

Bam explains that his willingness to get down and dirty in the pursuit of helping others in his community comes from the family’s years in the Alaskan bush.

“Where we come from, you never pass anybody. You always stop to help,” he tells the cameras. “It’s the idea that, you know, you never know when you’re going to be the one broken down on the side of the road.”

As the brothers and their neighbor complete a sturdy sandbag wall that will hopefully keep the flood waters from causing chaos, everyone looks pleased to not only have prepared for the natural disaster, but to have come together throughout.

“It’s always good to see a community come together like this, because it could easily be one of us that are trying to protect our home,” Bam reflects. “And so it’s nice to be able to give back a little bit to someone who needs it.”

The Browns are no strangers to working hard or facing down danger, but their recent move to Washington following mom Ami Brown’s cancer treatment in California has them looking a whole new set of challenges in the face.

“I can hardly stand the heat,” Bear told PEOPLE prior to the Season 8 premiere. “And then to have to constantly watch the ground for snakes – that’s a big adjustment from Alaska.”

But being far away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles is good for Ami as she recovers from her traumatic battle with cancer.

“To be out of the city and in the mountains is a blessing in itself and being given a second chance is great,” Ami said, admitting she feels “better than I have in a lot of years, but I still don’t have all my strength back yet.”

Will the Browns be able to save their new home? Or will the flood waters sweep it all away?

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

