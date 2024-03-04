'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lala Kent is expecting baby no. 2! The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, announced on Sunday that she is pregnant with her second child, sharing the big news on Instagram in a sweet post featuring her 2-year-old daughter Ocean.

In one photo, Kent included a black-and-white close-up of her baby bump as her toddler, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett, looks up at her mother excitedly. In another photo, the mother-daughter duo poses happily next to two bottles of vitamins. "I'm expanding my pod," Kent wrote, adding, "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family."

The Bravo star received plenty of well-wishes from Vanderpump Rules stars past and present, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright. "I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you," commented Schroeder, who welcomed her second child in September. Shay, who welcomed daughter Summer Moon in April 2021, commented, "ITS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn't be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much!!!" as Madix wrote, "So so so happy for you and your beautiful family [heart emojis] ocean is going to be the best big sister ever!" Maloney added that she was "so so so so sooooo Happy for you my love!!!!!" as Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax Taylor, commented, "I'm so happy for you!!!!!!! love you guys so much can't wait to meet this little angel!"

Kent has been open about moving forward with conceiving a second baby via intrauterine insemination (IUI), telling Cosmopolitan in late January that she was moving forward with the donor process after calling off her engagement to Emmett in October 2021.

The reality personality explained that when her life went in a "very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids." She continued, "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'"

Kent noted that IUI allows her to take full control of her situation. "I will not gamble on me having my child," she said. "And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world." She added as an encouragement to others in a similar situation, "If you want children and are only waiting for 'that person' to come into your life, let's talk about a different route that we can take. It's 2024! There are many ways to have a baby, and you don't need a man to do it."

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.