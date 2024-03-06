Latest 'Teen Mom' Divorce Drama, Explained

Ryan Edwards and his estranged wife Mackenzie's divorce drags on…sort of. The Teen Mom alums have been going through a divorce for over a year, and recently, a judge dismissed the case, reportedly due to inactivity. But Mackezie is pleading for the judge to reopen the case. There was no movement from either party in the divorce for over 200 days, per court documents. But Mackenzie is making it clear there's no reconciliation in the future, and she's ready to be free of the marriage and the recent drama involving Ryan.

The Ashley reports that Ryan was mailed a copy of Mackenzie's request for the divorce to be reactivated. The court documents were sent to the home of Ryan's parents. He currently lives with a new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, whom he met in rehab. As for why there was no movement in the divorce, Mackenzie cites Ryan's incarceration at the time she originally filed for divorce back in February 2023.

Mackenzie, who shares two children with Ryan, says they tried settling their divorce after his release. But Ryan was resistant at the hearing. They were ordered to mediation, which also was unsuccessful.

The former couple is scheduled for a court date on March 18. If Ryan fails to show up, Mackenzie's request will be granted by the court automatically. Ryan is currently representing himself in the divorce.

Their split has been contentious, with Mackenzie requesting and bring granted a restraining order due to Ryan's alleged harassment and threats. Meanwhile, Ryan's ex, and the mother of his oldest child Bently, Maci Bookout, has been supporting him amid his legal troubles, as well as helping Ryan cultivate a better relationship with their teenage son. Ryan's been in and out of Bently's life since he was born due to his personal substance abuse issues, but his parents have been active in Bently's life. Mackenzie stopped appearing on the MTV reality series years before filing for divorce due to her dissatisfaction with how Ryan was being perceived.

