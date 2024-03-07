'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Cast Gets a Huge Surprise Returning to the Original Shore House in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Jersey Shore crew is back in Seaside Heights! Still riding high off of their official new holiday, Jersey Shore Day, the roomies are in for a big surprise when they drop by the original Shore house in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Soaking in their old stomping grounds, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Deena Cortese are shocked when their old Shore Store boss Danny Merk pops by, walking in the house as he teases, "You guys still got the keys to this place or something? You think you could just drop by?"

"Danny's here!" Nicole shouts. Everyone squeals excitedly at the reunion as the show flashes back to their first meeting with Danny in 2009, as he tells them, "Part of the deal of you guys staying here is you'll also be working for me." Back in the present day, Danny tells the crew that while he's "happy" to see them, he's not quite sure why they've returned to Seaside Heights.

"We had a Jersey Shore national holiday today," Deena explains, as the phrase "still not a national holiday..." pops up on the screen. She adds to the camera, "I was just under the impression since the boys were gonna get there first, that they were gonna call Danny."

It's then that Danny explains that what once used to be the Jersey Shore cast's summer house is much more than a party pad now. "We have tours of the house now guys," he says, joking that it's "like the White House" or a "museum" now. Angelina counters, "But it's our museum," as Danny claps back, "You never were here, what'd you spend five minutes here? ...I knocked on the door and then you walked out."

The show then flashes back to Angelina's dramatic exit 60 hours after moving in. "I don't care what he thinks about me," she said at the time. "I don't care what anyone in this house thinks about me. I don't." Almost two decades later, Danny ribs Angelina, telling her to "grab your garbage bag and please leave again." Angelina isn't taking it though, she snaps back, "I've been here for six years, f-ker. You better bow down to the queen." Angelina continues to tell Danny, "I earned my stripes motherf-ker. Assh-e," as he quips back, "She's still talking?"

Jenni isn't quite sure how well Danny's teasing is going to go over with the mood Angelina is in, telling the camera, "Listen, I love a good Angelina joke, but I feel like it is a bad time and this b-h wants to leave. ...Danny's just poking the bear and I'm like, oh my god."

Trying to change the subject, Jenni asks what kind of people want to tour their old rental house. Danny answers that while he doesn't want it to go to their head, what with the new holiday and all, people are "obsessed" with Jersey Shore to this day, at which point Snooki responds dryly, "No, it went to our heads."

As Sammi puts together that Danny is about to do one of his 10-minute tours right now, Snooki asks, "Can we hide and surprise them?" Deena excitedly piles on, "Can we scare them?" Danny is down for the idea, asking, "You guys wanna hide as they take 'em through the tour? You guys jump out at them? They would trip out." Jenni adds eagerly as she goes to hide in the bathroom, "I am so here for Danny's tour right now. I really want to scare the s- outta these people."

Don't miss the conclusion of this Shore prank on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

