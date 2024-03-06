'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Hits Back at 'Nasty' Comments From 'HGTV Women'

Mina Starsiak Hawk is looking back on the end of Good Bones and the "nasty" response to the conclusion of her popular HGTV show. More than six months after announcing Good Bones' eighth season would be its last, Starsiak Hawk reflected on the reaction she received during the latest episode of her Mina AF podcast.

"When it ended, it wasn't just letting down the people on the show and the production team that was making the show and had jobs, and my family who was getting paid to be on the show," she said. "It was letting down this whole world of HGTV women and they all told me that I did and that they were very upset about it."

"It was a very weird six months of emotional, not good headspace because even though I feel like I'm very balanced about what I let into my psyche and what I don't, it's still really hard to have people say nasty s- all day, every day, and not kind of let it affect you," she continued.

Starsiak Hawk also looked back on the success of the show, which followed her and mom Karen E. Laine's Indianapolis-based home renovation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, from the early days through Laine's retirement in 2019. "I think for us, it really was because we had so many characters. You could relate to at least one of us," the HGTV personality said of the show, which also featured her brother Tad. "You could relate to at least my mom, or me, or my brother Tad, because you were like a young 20-something-year-old trying to figure s- out, breaking stuff."

Starsiak Hawk has been open about how family tensions contributed to the end of Good Bones, saying on her podcast, "I think it's been really weird or unpleasant for a lot of people when the show ended the way it ended and kind of that curtain was pulled back a little bit, like 'Oh, her and her mom don't have a perfect relationship like it looks like on the show.' And then you get people going back and saying, 'You know what? I could actually see that. I could see them being irritated with each other.'"

The Indiana native noted that finances contributed to the end of the relationship, as they "weren't making sense" for her business. "There was also this thing happening in the background, because I was the only one that owned the company, where no one else gave a s-," she said. "They were all just there having fun, which was lovely, and it was just too much to keep going."

