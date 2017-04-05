‘Zoey 101’ Star Matthew Underwood Saves 4-Month-Old Baby From Car Crash

This is one of those stories that is tragic but has a silver-lining in that it redeems your faith in celebrity.

Former Zoey 101 star Matthew Underwood, who played Logan Reese on all 65 episodes of the Nickelodeon tween sitcom, witnessed a car crash, and instead of going on about his business he jumped into action and saved a baby who was in the backseat if the car.

Reportedly, the 4-month-old baby’s mother was driving and Underwood witnessed her fail to stop at a stop sign and swerve across several lanes of traffic, before smashing into a tree.

Underwood ran over to the car and discovered the child unharmed in the backseat while both of its parents were passed out. It’s suspected that drug use was involved.

While his brother reported the accident to the authorities, Underwood climbed into the back seat and retrieved the infant, securing it from any further potential harm.

Underwood seems to be a magnet for criminal activity. A few months ago he posted an Instagram video showing how police had to chase suspected criminal literally right through his backyard.

Sooo cops just chased a suspect through my backyard and lost him…At My Back Yard! We were hanging outside when they come storming up and the pursuing officers STOP right at my property line as the suspect goes barreling through. I appreciate the respect of my privacy guys but the safety of the community supersedes that in my book. Good luck out there #PSLPD and #StLucieSherriffs – Stay Safe! A post shared by Matthew Underwood (@mattunderwood) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

Additionally, according to a police press release, the baby’s mother 34-year-old Jessica Ruth Hand was discovered “unconscious behind the wheel of the car with a syringe in her arm.” The father, 34-year-old John Jacob Rodriguez, was found “unconscious in the back seat with a syringe next to him and an infant boy in an unsecured car seat alongside him.”

The press release also reflects, “[Underwood] removed the infant boy and placed him next to the officer on scene.”

It goes on to say, “While at the hospital police found Rodriquez to be in possession of an unmarked bottle containing 38 pills, which turned out to be Alprazolam (a controlled substance). A broken pipe, suspected to be used for smoking narcotics, was also found on Rodriguez.”

There’s no way of knowing what could have happened if Underwood hadn’t been there to help, but thankfully the child is now in the care of a family member who can care for it properly.

