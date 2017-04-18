Why Sharna Burgess Is Frustrated Over Talk About Her Dating Life

Sharna Burgess just wants to dance.

The Dancing With the Stars pro has been the subject of multiple dating rumors for weeks, but she explained to Entertainment Tonight after Monday’s episode of the ABC competition show that her focus is on her dancing.

“This journey isn’t about that, this show isn’t about my dating life, it’s about Bonner right here and what we’re doing out on that floor every day, so I want to have everyone be so proud and impressed and inspired by what he did today,” she said of partner Bonner Bolton.

Burgess and Bolton have been rumored to be dating for weeks, as the pair’s sizzling chemistry was noticeable from the very beginning. However, Burgess is also rumored to be dating model and actor Pierson Fode, although all the attention surrounding her dating life has left her a bit puzzled.

“I have no idea,” she said about all the interest in her personal life. “Possibly because I’m the only single girl on the cast so that just means I’m the topic of conversation. Everyone is ready to marry me off to somebody. It’s like, ‘Ok, can we all just breathe for a second?’”

This week, Burgess and Bolton performed a tango to Wreck-It Ralph for Disney week, and while the judges were less than impressed, Burgess is proud of her partner for working hard.

“I do love that Bonner made a point tonight to say he’s doing the best that he can with his abilities and with his injuries because it’s easy to forget that when you look at him and I think even the judges need to be reminded of that to be honest,” she said.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com