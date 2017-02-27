What Exactly Is Going On In Kylie Jenner’s New Instagram Group Photo?

Kylie Jenner shares a lot of sexy, sultry pics on Instagram. Maybe more than all of her sisters combined. Sometimes, though, we get pics from her, that have us all scratching our heads and asking, “…huh?”

Kylie shared this photo of her and her two friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods, posing bizarrely in matching velour tracksuits; Kylie rocking red, Karanikolaou in dark green, and Jordyn Woods in blue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s a forever thing 👧🏽👱🏼‍♀️👩🏻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

So, what does it mean? Is this some kind of sophisticated Powerpuff Girls cosplay? Have all three girls converted to some new religion where this is the dress code and the pose is a part of their prayer rituals? Doubtful.

It appears to be three gorgeous ladies just hanging out and rocking fierce matching leisure suits because they can, and they look good doing it.

Reportedly, prior to this pic, the three ladies were hanging out in Kylie’s disco room and Snapchatting their karaoke party.

Karanikolaou shared this pic from her Instagram not long before the leisure jumpsuit party photo went up.

my baby mama A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

In addition to partying hard with her squad, Kylie also took some time out to share a sexy photo of herself in her underwear just to make sure you’re still paying attention.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

See More:

[H/T: Instagram/Kylie Jenner]