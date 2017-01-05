What In The World Is This Horrifying ‘Winged Creature’ That Was Caught On Camera In Arizona?

A Facebook user named Richard Christianson took a photo that has been spreading on the Internet like wildfire. The image was reportedly taken in Arizona and appears to show a giant winged demon-like creature in the middle of the street, and it will send chills down your spine just to look at it.

On Sunday, Christianson shared the photo of the eerie scene, which was shrouded in fog and dimly illuminated with a yellowish haze from the streetlights. In the picture, a large shadowy figure of giant stature appears to be standing with its wings outstretched.

Christianson posted the chilling pic with the caption: “What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? Anybody.”

Shortly after sharing the snap online, conspiracy theorists chimed in to predict that the demon is a sign of the world’s imminent doom. Clearly there were a lot of people who believed that Christianson captured an image of something sinister as the photo has been shared more than 100k times and received more than 10k comments on Facebook.

“Looks like a frontline demon!! Where this at?” one Facebook user said.

Another wrote: “But with the EVIL days we live in now, what if it is a demon wreaking evil deeds all around us? Whether you want to believe it or not, these are the ENDS TIMES.”

Other Facebook users were of the opinion that the image might have shown an angel rather than a demon. If Christianson did genuinely capture a peek at an otherworldly being, it’s definitely far less disturbing to think of this creature being an angel more so than an enormous winged servant of the devil.

While some social media users believe that the image shows a giant demon, others have accused Christianson of doctoring the photo.

“Richard it’s a damn palm tree and you tried making this sh*t famous but it’s not working,” one Facebooker wrote.

Facebook user Gabrielle Swedin agreed with this sentiment writing, “It’s a palm tree, if you look closely to the left in the first picture there’s another one.”

What do you think? Did this photographer truly capture a giant winged demon or could it be something else?

[H/T Daily Mail]