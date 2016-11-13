Watch: Balloon Shop Accidentally Ruins Expecting Couple’s Gender Reveal In Hilarious Way

When Joe and Leela Krummel invited their friends and fmaily to their home in Minnesota to uncover the gender of their unborn baby, they ran into a little problem, Inside Edition reports.

“We wanted it to be a surprise for everybody, and that’s where the problem originated,” Joe joked. “In retrospect, we should have given the information to a friend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instead though, the couple gave the card containing the information their doctor gave them directly to the balloon shop.

“We both had a bad feeling about it,” Joe said. “We felt like, ‘Alright, Let’s just cross our fingers.’ “

Sure enough, their bad feelings were confirmed. When the couple opened the box in front of their guests, waiting for either pink or blue balloons, they were surprised to find instead a medley of rainbow balloons.

Leela was devastated.

“We were both really upset about it,” Joe said. “We went from being really upset and sad, to furious.”

In the video, the pair found the card containing the information at the bottom of the box and discovered they’d be expecting a boy. A few close friends swooped in and grabbed spare party decorations and re-made the gender reveal display.

“It was nice to have all those close friends and family with us to guide us along and help us through it,” Joe explained. “It’s definitely something people will never forget.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com