New Trailer For Vampire Film ‘The Transfiguration’ Will Drain Your Blood

As long as there have been horror stories, there have been stories of vampires. Whether you love them or hate them, the adaptable mythology of the vampire allows storytellers to pick and choose different elements of the creatures to tell a variety of stories. Nosferatu explored the monstrous aspects of creatures who drain your blood, Interview with the Vampire explored the romantic nature of the undead, and Twilight‘s war between vampires and werewolves made an entire generation fall in love with the mythic stories. An official trailer has been released for another vampire reinterpretation, The Transfiguration, which premieres at the upcoming SXSW Film Festival.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Queens, New York… 14-year-old Milo is an outsider. Orphaned, ignored by his schoolmates, and bullied by older kids, he takes refuge in the apartment he shares with his older brother. To escape his solitude, he immerses himself in the world of the vampire. Milo hides a dark secret, but a chance encounter with new neighbor Sophie leads him to develop new feelings. But is this enough to quash his dark urges?”

Based solely on this trailer, the film looks like a modern re-telling of George Romero’s vampire classic Martin, about a serial killer who believes he is a vampire, despite no concrete evidence of such. Considering The Transfiguration appears to focus on a boy who studies famous vampire movies and could potentially believe they’re real, the trailer also invokes feelings of the documentary Beware the Slenderman, focusing on two girls who believed so deeply in a series of online stories about an evil entity that they stabbedand nearly killed their best friend.

A much newer entry in the annals of vampire classics is the Swedish Let the Right One In, featuring a vampire who is eternally a young girl and the incredible friendship she develops with a young boy who would do anything for her. The elements of a budding young romance we saw in Let the Right One In also appear to be present in The Transfiguration.

Following the film’s premiere at SXSW, it will be screening at select theaters in New York and Los Angeles in April, and if someone purchases it at the Film Festival, could potentially be landing in more theaters and on VOD in the near future.

