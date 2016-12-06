Tom Hardy Shines In New Teasers For Taboo

FX has always been known to bring fans exhilarating and gritty television, but it looks like their new mini-series is going to top all of the rest.

Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, premieres on FX January 10, and fans should be preparing for a wild ride. The story follows an man returning from Africa with some deep pockets, and even deeper secrets. Check out the official synopsis:

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

FX has released four new teasers for the series, and each one is as creepy as the next. Taboo looks to be full of dark magic, demonology, secrets, lies, and a whole lot of murder. These clips capitalize on these themes, and create even more anticipation regarding the show’s premiere.

Tom Hardy, along with his father Chips, came up with the original story for Taboo. Once paired with screenwriter Steven Knight, the series went into development. Hardy stars as the lead character, with Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly, Oona Chapman, and David Hayman also nabbing lead roles.